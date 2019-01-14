McDonagh scored the only goal in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Islanders.

The Lightning defenseman scored late in the second period to cut New York's lead to 4-1. While it failed to spark a comeback, the goal did spoil Thomas Greiss' shutout bid and also ended McDonagh's four-game pointless streak. The 29-year-old is up to five goals and 25 points on the season.