Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Second goal in last four games
McDonagh scored his eighth goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 win over Detroit.
It's his second goal in his last four games. McDonagh has been a dominant shutdown force on the Bolts' blue line and is delivering enough offense to be a depth fantasy play.
