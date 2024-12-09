McDonagh notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.
Most of the offense came from the top line, but McDonagh was able to snag a secondary helper on Nikita Kucherov's second-period tally. With three assists over his last two games, McDonagh has started December well, though the burst of offense is likely to fizzle out just as quickly as it started. He's at nine helpers, 22 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 25 appearances, so his biggest source of fantasy value comes from his steady defensive work.
