McDonagh recorded an assist, five hits and two PIM in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 5.

McDonagh has been solid at both ends of the ice in this first-round series. He's collected four assists, 12 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through five postseason contests. The 31-year-old defenseman continues to play a key role on defense, but he's shown the ability to chip in on offense with regularity.