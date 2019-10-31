Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Sets up OT winner
McDonagh finished Wednesday night's 7-6 overtime win over New Jersey with an assist.
Coming off a career-best 37 assists in 2018-19, McDonagh has had a slow start to this campaign. The assist on Tyler Johnson's overtime winner was just the fourth time McDonagh has found the assist column this season. His fantasy value is noticeably lower this season, compared to last, because of McDonagh's reduced role on Tampa Bay's power-play unit.
