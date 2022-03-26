McDonagh has been ruled out indefinitely with an upper-body injury, the team announced Saturday.

While the Bolts didn't provide a specific timeline for McDonagh, fantasy players should probably be expecting him to miss some time. With just 21 points in 60 games this year, the defenseman was far from a top point producer but his absence could expose the Lightning netminders to increased shots. In his stead, Cal Foote figures to step into the lineup.