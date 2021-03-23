McDonagh (lower body) won't play Tuesday against Dallas, but coach Jon Cooper is hopeful the veteran blueliner will be available at some point during Tampa Bay's current three-game road trip, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site reports.

Cooper also mentioned that McDonagh returning during the Lightning's road trip "would be a plus," so it sounds like there's some uncertainty surrounding the left-handed defenseman's timeline. McDonagh's tallied eight points in 31 games this year.