McDonagh (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's Game 4 versus the Bruins, Diana C. Nearhos of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McDonagh will miss a third straight game due to the injury he sustained in Week 1. The 31-year-old blueliner can handle big minutes, but now the Lightning will roll out seven defensemen yet again, adding Braydon Coburn and Luke Schenn to the lineup. McDonagh's next opportunity to play is Monday's Game 5.