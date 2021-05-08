McDonagh (upper body) won't play Saturday against Florida, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
McDonagh will sit out alongside Victor Hedman (lower body) and Jan Rutta (lower body). These guys will have a chance to return for Monday's finale, but the Lightning will likely keep them out then as well in order to maximize health for the playoffs.
