McDonagh (undisclosed) didn't take part in Monday's optional skate, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

After being forced out of Game 1 versus the Bruins on Sunday with an undisclosed injury, the fact that he was absent from the skate should be concerning for fantasy players. Still, the blueliner hasn't been ruled out for Game 1 on Tuesday. If McDonagh does miss the upcoming clash, Luke Schenn or Braydon Coburn figures to jump into the lineup.