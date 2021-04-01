McDonagh (lower body) is taking warmups and is expected to play in Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

McDonagh took line rushes with Cal Foote on the second defensive pairing. The 31-year-old blueliner has produced just eight points -- all at even strength -- through 31 games this season, but he has managed to blocked 64 shots in that stretch.