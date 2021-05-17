McDonagh (upper body) provided two assists, two blocked shots, two shots on net and two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Panthers in Game 1.
McDonagh had a shorthanded helper on Blake Coleman's opening tally in the first period. In the third, McDonagh set up Brayden Point's game-winner. The 31-year-old McDonagh had 12 points in 50 contests for the second straight season. He'll be more of a defensive presence in the top four, but the American blueliner could be a steady source of blocked shots and hits.
