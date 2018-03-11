Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Solid debut with Bolts
McDonagh (upper body) made his Tampa debut Saturday in a 3-2 shootout win over Montreal. He fired one shot on goal, blocked two shots and skated 19:15.
He was paired with old Ranger friend Dan Girardi. McDonagh was solid overall and should start to make an impact in both ends of the ice very soon. Activate him now.
