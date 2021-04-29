McDonagh has one assist and a plus-2 rating in his last nine games.

McDonagh does have 13 hits and 13 blocks in those nine outings. But his value to the Bolts is far greater than what appears in box scores. McDonagh absorbs the toughest minutes on the team's blue line, tackling the opposition's best while Victor Hedman gets more offensive zone starts and lighter matchups. It's no slight on the big Swede -- the roles work together and allow the Bolts to win. McDonagh may not be a fantasy type, but he's certainly a fantastic NHL citizen.