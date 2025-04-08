McDonagh notched an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.
McDonagh has a goal and six assists over his last seven contests. The 35-year-old defenseman has had an impressive campaign, getting back to the 30-point mark for the second year in a row and the eighth time in his career. He's racked up three goals, 27 helpers, 72 shots on net, 149 blocked shots and a league-leading plus-42 rating over 77 appearances.
More News
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Two helpers in 1,000th NHL game•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Three points in last two games•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Stays warm with helper•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Set to play•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Leaves after puck hits head•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Records helper Thursday•