McDonagh notched an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

McDonagh has a goal and six assists over his last seven contests. The 35-year-old defenseman has had an impressive campaign, getting back to the 30-point mark for the second year in a row and the eighth time in his career. He's racked up three goals, 27 helpers, 72 shots on net, 149 blocked shots and a league-leading plus-42 rating over 77 appearances.