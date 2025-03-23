McDonagh logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Utah.

McDonagh has four assists over his last eight games. He avoided a serious injury after taking a puck to the head Thursday versus the Stars, and he logged 19:45 of ice time Saturday. The defenseman is seeing time on the second power-play unit as well as the second pairing at even strength. He's had a decent year with 23 points, a plus-36 rating, 67 shots on net and 134 blocked shots over 69 appearances.