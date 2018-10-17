McDonagh collected three hits and a team-high five blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 home win over the Hurricanes.

McDonagh's fearless ways definitely helped netminder Louis Domingue pick up a win in his season debut. The 29-year-old defenseman from St. Paul, Minnesota has one point (an assist) through the first four games of the new season; it's too early to extract much meaning behind that small sample, but just know that McDonagh is close to a half-point-per-game player.