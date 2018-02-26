McDonagh (upper body) told the media following his trade Monday to Tampa Bay that he was roughly five-to-seven days away from returning to the lineup, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

If the timetable McDonagh provided stays true, that would line up his return for a Saturday matinee with Philadelphia, certainly a familiar foe from his days on Broadway. The 28-year-old also revealed that he's been skating for the last seven days as well, and although that's certainly a positive step in his recovery, it's unlikely Tampa Bay will bring back their newly acquired asset without McDonagh being of complete health. While it's unclear where McDonagh will be paired when he returns, he could very well be in line for an increase in his point production -- Tampa Bay currently leads the league in goals scored per game (3.55), and there's no reason he shouldn't continue to log big minutes with his new team.