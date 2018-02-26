Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Still 5-to-7 days away in recovery
McDonagh (upper body) told the media following his trade Monday to Tampa Bay that he was roughly five-to-seven days away from returning to the lineup, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
If the timetable McDonagh provided stays true, that would line up his return for a Saturday matinee with Philadelphia, certainly a familiar foe from his days on Broadway. The 28-year-old also revealed that he's been skating for the last seven days as well, and although that's certainly a positive step in his recovery, it's unlikely Tampa Bay will bring back their newly acquired asset without McDonagh being of complete health. While it's unclear where McDonagh will be paired when he returns, he could very well be in line for an increase in his point production -- Tampa Bay currently leads the league in goals scored per game (3.55), and there's no reason he shouldn't continue to log big minutes with his new team.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...