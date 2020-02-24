General manager Julien BriseBois said Monday that McDonagh is still expected to miss at least 10-14 more days with a lower-body injury.

The defenseman has missed the past eight contests while dealing with the lower-body injury, and the injury appears still serious enough for him to miss multiple weeks. McDonagh's absence has left a hole in their top-six defensive corps, forcing them to continue to elevate Erik Cernak (lower body) into that role. Expect the team to provide an update on McDonagh's health on a weekly basis before he's officially activated off injured reserve.