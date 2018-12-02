Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Suiting up Saturday
McDonagh (upper body) is in Saturday's lineup against Florida, reports Lightning beat writer Bryan Burns.
McDonagh missed most of Thursday's win over Buffalo with the injury, but it wasn't serious enough to keep him out of this contest. One of the two former Rangers captains on Tampa Bay's roster will look to build on his season total of 18 points through 26 games.
