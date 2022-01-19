McDonagh notched an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Kings.

McDonagh set up Mathieu Joseph on the game-winning goal in the third period. The Lightning's defense was understaffed Tuesday, with Jan Rutta (undisclosed) and Erik Cernak (lower body) unable to play, leading to McDonagh playing a season-high 29:18 of ice time. The 32-year-old is up to 14 points, 65 blocked shots, 53 hits, 44 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 38 appearances while serving as a defense-first option in the Lightning's top four.