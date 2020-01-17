McDonagh (upper body) was minus-1 with one shot and one block Thursday in a 3-2 loss to the Wild.

McDonagh was in the lineup for the first time after missing seven games and he was able to log nearly 19 minutes of ice time, including a team-high 4:10 on the penalty kill. The 30-year-old has just one goal and 11 points in 41 games this season, disappointing production after his 46-point campaign in 2018-19.