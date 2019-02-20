Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Tallies first point in six games
McDonagh posted a goal and an assist in a 5-2 victory against the Flyers on Tuesday.
It was his first multi-point performance since Dec. 3, but still, he already has done more scoring this season than 2017-18. He's posted six goals and 31 points, putting him on pace to get very close to his career-high 43 points from 2013-14. McDonagh is also among the league leaders with a plus-29 rating.
