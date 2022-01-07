McDonagh picked up two assists in a 4-1 win over Calgary on Thursday.

He has three assists in his last two games. McDonagh has flirted with elite status in the past, and heard his name whispered by pundits as recently as 2018-19 as a possible Norris candidate. McDonagh had just 13 points in 36 games this season, but that's more than he had in either of his last two years. And now that the talented Nikita Kucherov (lower body) has returned, every Bolt may see their fantasy value increase. It bears monitoring, at minimum.