Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Three assists in two playoff wins
McDonagh set up two goals in Tampa Bay's 5-3 win over New Jersey in Game 2 on Saturday.
He now has three helpers in two postseason games in a Tampa uniform. McDonagh is a defensive pillar in bright blue and hopes to finally lift that large silver chalice come June.
