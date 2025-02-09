McDonagh picked up two assists Saturday in a 6-3 win over the Red Wings.
He also finished plus-4. McDonagh is on a surprising three-game, four-point streak that includes three assists and a plus-8 rating. He won't deliver much by way of secondary stats, but his plus-28 this season is fifth-best in the NHL. McDonagh might help you pad that category if your league still counts it.
