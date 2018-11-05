McDonagh tallied three assists in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against Ottawa.

One of McDonagh's helpers came on Brayden Point's game-tying goal in the final regulation frame, and another one came on Yanni Gourde's OT winner. The three-point effort was McDonagh's second in the last four games. The former Rangers defenseman will look to keep his hot streak going Tuesday when the Lightning host the Oilers.