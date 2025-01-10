McDonagh logged a pair of assists, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

McDonagh helped out on second-period tallies by Anthony Cirelli (shorthanded) and Michael Eyssimont (even strength). The first assist was McDonagh's 400th career point, a mark he achieved in Game No. 967. He ended a five-game slump Thursday, though point production may remain sporadic for the stay-at-home defender. The 35-year-old has a goal, 11 helpers, two shorthanded points, 40 shots on net, 80 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating over 39 appearances this season. If McDonagh can stay healthy, he's projected to reach the 1,000-game mark late in the campaign.