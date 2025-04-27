McDonagh posted two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 3.

McDonagh has three helpers, five shots on net, five hits, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over three playoff contests. He had a hand in goals by Nick Paul and Jake Guentzel in this contest. McDonagh's top-four role isn't in question, and he's been providing well-rounded numbers with a bit of offense and plenty of defensive work over the last two months.