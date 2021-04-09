McDonagh scored twice Thursday in a 6-4 win over the Blue Jackets.
He has looked increasingly comfortable following his return from injury a week ago and now has three points in his last two games. McDonagh isn't much of a point producer, but could surprise over the short term.
