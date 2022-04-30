McDonagh scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-4 win over the Islanders on Friday.

Gone are the days of high 30s or low 40s point totals. But it was a nice way to cap a fairly standard McDonagh year at this point in his career. His 26 points were hard fought at even strength (except one assist) and he plays the toughest minutes against the opponent's best players. McDonagh will play a key role on the ice for the Bolts as they make their quest for a three-peat. But he won't give you much from a fantasy perspective.