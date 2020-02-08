Play

McDonagh (lower body) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Islanders, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

McDonagh sustained a lower-body injury during Thursday's win over the Penguins, so he'll stay on the shelf Saturday. The Lightning are already without Jan Rutta (lower body), so Erik Cernak is expected to play on the top pairing while Kevin Shattenkirk is lifted to the second.

More News
Our Latest Stories