McDonagh (undisclosed) won't play in Tuesday's Game 2 against the Bruins.

The Lightning have yet to release any details regarding the severity of McDonagh's undisclosed injury, which he suffered during Sunday's Game 1 loss, but he didn't participate in Tuesday's morning skate, so at this point he should be considered questionable at best for Wednesday's Game 3. Braydon Coburn or Luke Schenn will likely take McDonagh's spot in the lineup for Game 2.