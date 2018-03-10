Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Will debut Saturday
McDonagh (upper body) will debut for the Lightning on Saturday against the Senators, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
McDonagh initially targeted a March 6 debut for the Bolts, but a slow recovery pushed the date back slightly. Tampa Bay fans will finally get an opportunity to see the trade deadline acquisition in action for Saturday's contest against the Canadiens. He is expected to pair with Braydon Coburn for the affair and should also join the power play. A more potent attack in Tampa could also result in an improved point rate moving forward for the star blueliner.
