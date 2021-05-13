McDonagh (upper body) is expected back in the lineup for Game 1 versus Florida on Sunday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
McDonagh managed a mere one assist in his last 14 contests while adding 25 shots, 21 hits and 28 blocks while averaging 21:22 of ice time. While the defenseman won't offer much in the way of fantasy value given his limited offensive upside, he will provide some much-needed defensive stability to the Bolts' blue line.
