McDonagh (undisclosed) won't be available for Wednesday's Game 3 against the Bruins, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

McDonagh will miss a second straight contest Wednesday with the undisclosed injury he suffered during Sunday's Game 1 loss. The Lightning have yet to release an expected timetable for the 31-year-old blueliner's return, but if he isn't dealing with a long-term issue, he could be ready for Friday's Game 4. Braydon Coburn will likely continue to fill in on Tampa Bay's bottom pairing until McDonagh is cleared to return.