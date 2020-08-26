McDonagh (undisclosed) won't be available for Wednesday's Game 3 against the Bruins, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
McDonagh will miss a second straight contest Wednesday with the undisclosed injury he suffered during Sunday's Game 1 loss. The Lightning have yet to release an expected timetable for the 31-year-old blueliner's return, but if he isn't dealing with a long-term issue, he could be ready for Friday's Game 4. Braydon Coburn will likely continue to fill in on Tampa Bay's bottom pairing until McDonagh is cleared to return.
