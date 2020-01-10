Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Won't travel with team
McDonagh (upper body) will not be with the Lightning for their upcoming two-game road trip, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site reports.
McDonagh already was on the shelf for Tampa's previous three contests and now is set to miss two more. According to the team, the blueliner will be upgraded to day-to-day heading into Tuesday's matchup with Los Angeles. Until then, Jan Rutta and Luke Schenn figure to continue competing for a spot in the lineup.
