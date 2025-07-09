O'Reilly was traded to the Lightning from the Oilers on Tuesday in exchange for Isaac Howard.

Howard was not interested in signing with the Lightning, so the 2022 first-round pick was flipped for O'Reilly, who the Oilers selected 32nd overall in 2024. That puts him a little farther back in the development pipeline, which is fine for a Lightning team that can afford to be patient. O'Reilly logged 71 points in 62 regular-season games, 22 points in 17 playoff contests and five points in five games during the Memorial Cup for OHL London. Those are fine numbers, but O'Reilly projects as a middle-six option once he gets to the NHL. The 19-year-old will likely spend all of 2025-26 with London again.