Lightning's Sam O'Reilly: Flipped to Tampa
O'Reilly was traded to the Lightning from the Oilers on Tuesday in exchange for Isaac Howard.
Howard was not interested in signing with the Lightning, so the 2022 first-round pick was flipped for O'Reilly, who the Oilers selected 32nd overall in 2024. That puts him a little farther back in the development pipeline, which is fine for a Lightning team that can afford to be patient. O'Reilly logged 71 points in 62 regular-season games, 22 points in 17 playoff contests and five points in five games during the Memorial Cup for OHL London. Those are fine numbers, but O'Reilly projects as a middle-six option once he gets to the NHL. The 19-year-old will likely spend all of 2025-26 with London again.