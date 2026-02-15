default-cbs-image
O'Reilly scored twice in OHL Kitchener's 2-0 win over Ottawa on Saturday.

O'Reilly has six goals and four assists over six contests in February. The Lightning prospect is up to a total of 23 goals and 50 points through 44 outings between Kitchener and London this season. O'Reilly has middle-six potential in the NHL in the long run.

