Lightning's Sam O'Reilly: Scores both goals in OHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Reilly scored twice in OHL Kitchener's 2-0 win over Ottawa on Saturday.
O'Reilly has six goals and four assists over six contests in February. The Lightning prospect is up to a total of 23 goals and 50 points through 44 outings between Kitchener and London this season. O'Reilly has middle-six potential in the NHL in the long run.
