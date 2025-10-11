O'Reilly logged three assists and two shots on net in OHL London's 6-1 win over Erie on Friday.

O'Reilly was limited to two goals over his first four games of the OHL campaign. The No. 32 pick from 2024, O'Reilly is in the Lightning's system after getting flipped for Isaac Howard over the summer. O'Reilly could be a steady defensive center in the NHL some day, as he's displayed strong but not elite offense in the junior ranks.