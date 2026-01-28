O'Reilly scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Kitchener's 4-1 win over Sarnia on Tuesday.

O'Reilly is up to four goals and seven assists over eight games since he was traded to Kitchener from London on Jan. 7. It's been a bit of a challenging season for O'Reilly, who has 16 goals and 39 points across 36 OHL outings. He impressed at the World Junior Championship with four goals and four helpers over seven contests. The Tampa Bay prospect will likely make the jump to the AHL for 2026-27.