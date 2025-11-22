O'Reilly scored twice in OHL London's 6-3 loss to Sudbury on Friday.

O'Reilly had gone six games without a multi-point effort. The Lightning prospect is up to 11 goals and 23 points through 21 appearances this season. He was a little better with a 71-point effort in 62 regular-season games last year, but as a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, he has the talent to pick up the scoring pace sooner rather than later.