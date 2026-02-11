O'Reilly scored twice and added two assists in OHL Kitchener's 5-2 win over London on Tuesday.

O'Reilly has six multi-point efforts over his last 12 games, though he's also been held scoreless three times in that span. He's stepped up with Kitchener, earning 20 points in 14 outings since he was traded from London. Overall, he's at 21 goals, 48 points and a plus-6 rating across 42 contests between the two junior clubs.