Lightning's Samuel Walker: Earns Big 10 honor
Walker was named Big 10 Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.
Walker -- who was drafted by the Lightning in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL Draft -- exploded onto the season with 10 goals and 16 helpers in 37 games this season for the University of Minnesota. The Edina, Minnesota native figures to spend another year or two with the Golden Gophers before he would sign an entry-level contract and make the jump to the professional ranks.
