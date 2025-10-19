Sabourin (suspension) was returned to AHL Syracuse on Sunday.

Sabourin received a four-game suspension in Tampa Bay's preseason finale against Florida, and he has served half of it. He could return to Tampa Bay before Thursday's matchup against Chicago to work on completing his NHL ban for roughing Florida's Aaron Ekblad on Oct. 4. While he is eligible to play in the AHL, he can't appear in a game with the Lightning until his suspension is over, and he can only serve his suspension when he's on Tampa Bay's roster.