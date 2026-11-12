Sabourin scored a goal and added three hits in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Sabres.

Sabourin has played in a part-time role this season, serving as a rotational option on the fourth line. He's been in the lineup for four of the last eight contests as the Lightning have started to dress 12 forwards more regularly. Sabourin has two points, three shots on net, 17 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-2 rating over five appearances. Given his limited usage even when he plays, he's a risky option for most fantasy formats.