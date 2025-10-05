The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Sunday that Sabourin will have a hearing for roughing Florida's Aaron Ekblad in Saturday's preseason game.

Sabourin received a match penalty at the 2:18 mark of the first period for going after Ekblad. The 33-year-old Sabourin had 10 goals, 25 points and 111 PIM across 68 regular-season appearances with AHL San Jose in 2024-25. In the likely event that he lands a suspension, he will need to be on Tampa Bay's roster to serve it. However, he would still be eligible to play for AHL Syracuse during that time.