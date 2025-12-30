Sabourin (undisclosed) was put on injured reserve Tuesday, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.

Sabourin was injured against Montreal on Sunday, and he'll now be forced to miss at least the next three games due to his placement on IR. The right-shot winger has chipped in two goals and three points across nine outings with the big club this campaign, and he's also accounted for 63 PIM.