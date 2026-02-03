Lightning's Scott Sabourin: Promoted from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sabourin was called up from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.
Sabourin hasn't played in an NHL game since Dec. 28 versus the Habs. In his nine appearances for the Bolts this year, the veteran winger has one goal on five shots and two assists while dishing out 15 hits. With Anthony Cirelli (undisclosed) dealing with an injury, there is a chance that Sabourin gets into the lineup versus the Sabres on Tuesday.
