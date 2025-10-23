Sabourin (suspension) was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Thursday.

Sabourin spent last weekend with the Lightning and served half of his four-game suspension at the NHL level, and he'll rejoin Tampa Bay ahead of Thursday's game against Chicago. However, it's not yet clear whether he'll remain with the Lightning for Saturday's game against the Ducks in order to complete his suspension. Over four appearances in the AHL this year, Sabourin has recorded a goal, an assist, seven PIM and a plus-2 rating.